5950x and Handbrake

It seems the 5950x is a gamer's dream and most people grabbing this processor are building gaming rigs. All of the benchmarks I have seen regarding video transcoding have been compared to other Ryzen CPUs and Intel chips but I have not seen one benchmark comparing the Handbrake performance of the 5950x to Threadripper processors. I find that strange that maybe AMD specifically doesn't want the 5950x compared to Threadripper performance maybe because it will sway people away from Threadripper because of the high cost.



Has anyone experienced themselves or seen Handbrake performance comparisons between the 5950x and Threadripper?