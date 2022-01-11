5900X Undervolting with PBO2 -or- Negative Offset -or- Both?

So just getting back into the team green swing with this 5900X. Found a good video on setting up an undervolt with PBO2 last night and ran with a negative 30 for a few hours last night gaming, got one BSOD. But until then the boost was up to 4950 and temps were down a good 10c as was the total power consumption. Hovered in the 50-60c range for the 2 hours or so I was playing BF5. I went to bed after the BSOD. Went into the BIOS this am and set the PBO Curve Optimizer to -20. Will see how that works out.



Prior to finding the PBO2 I had read quite a bit on using a Negative Offset. Can this be used with the PBO2 Curve.. or is it redundant?