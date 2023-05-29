5900x ftpm stutter

S

stinkytofus

n00b
Joined
Apr 11, 2023
Messages
21
is there a way to disable this completely?

got a 5900x amd with asus mobo and the stutter happens frequently and is very annoying in games, its like the whole systems freezes up for 2-3 seconds, enough to get you killed

anyone know how to fix?
 
IF its actually a problem...
make sure your bios is up to date, it was patch for those affected, then turn it off in bios if you need to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top