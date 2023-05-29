5900x ftpm stutter

stinkytofus
is there a way to disable this completely?
got a 5900x amd with asus mobo and the stutter happens frequently and is very annoying in games, its like the whole systems freezes up for 2-3 seconds, enough to get you killed
anyone know how to fix?
