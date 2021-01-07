5900x crashing

Hi, I'm new here but I come seeking help.



I recently completed a new pc build after upgrading from a 4770k so the build is entirely new. Specs are as follows



Mobo: x570 Taichi

CPU: Ryzen 9 5900x|

CPU cooler: Corsair H100i Elite Capellix

RAM: Trident Z Neo 3600mhz CL16-19-19-39 (F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC)

GPU: EVGA FTW3 3080 Hybrid

M.2 SSD: Samsung 970 EVO 1TB

HDD: WD Black 3TB @7200RPM

PSU: Seasonic Prime GX-850W



I before fully completing this build (was waiting on the 5900x) I was borrowing a 3700x from a friend and was running my RAM with DOCP settings at the above clocks with FCLK at 1800mhz. Everything else was set to defaults in bios (auto). At that time my bios version was 3.60, and later upgraded to 3.61 on the same chip. I ran with this set up from 11/7 - 12/30 with absolutely 0 issues. When I put the build together with the 3700x, I stress tested using prime95 as blended and folding at home for gpu, ran rock solid for 12 hours. Just to verify, I ran memtest86 and HC memtest, also with 0 issues.



The issue I'm currently having (which just cropped up 1/4 and has been on-going) is that running the exact same settings on my 5900x is resulting in crashing to black screen, and getting post code 07. This is at completely stock other than enabling the DOCP to be set to 3600mhz for my ram, everything else set to auto. So far the troubleshooting I have done is update bios to both latest and beta bios (3.81 and 3.91) and under bios versions 3.61, 3.81, and 3.91 have tried the following:



running just the ram at DOCP 3600mhz, FCLK downclocked to 1400mhz (i realize this is not efficient for performance, but I'm trying to test for stability primarily)(no crash)

running with DOCP, RAM set to 3200mhz, FCLK set to 1800mhz manually(no crash)

running at completely stock settings with no DOCP(no crash)

running with DOCP, RAM set to 3200mhz, FCLK set to auto (1600mhz)(no crash)

running with DOCP, RAM set to 3400mhz, FLCK set to auto (1700mhz)(this crashes to post code 07, but far less consistently than 1800mhz)



during all testing (running p95, folding at home on gpu) my gpu temps max around 60(set to be my exhaust) and my cpu temps usually settle close to around 65-70 with occasional spikes to 80(which should be fine)



I'm starting to think that my friends 3700x was a great sample, and that I got a super unlucky bin on my 5900x. If anyone could provide any additional insights, other troubleshooting steps, or just wants to break the bad news to me that I did in fact get a bad memory controller that cannot run FCLK at 1800, that would be much appreciated. If anyone would like me to post HWInfo screenshots, or attempt to take a HWInfo log (assuming I can boot to windows) when I crash, I'm more than happy to. Thanks in advance!