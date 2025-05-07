  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
5800XT Overclocking and Undervolting Thread

O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2021
Messages
1,837
So I got my 5800xt and wanted to see what I could do with it. ITX case with a crappy cooler (NH-L12s missing pieces at the moment) so focus is on efficiency. Started benching with Cinebench 20.

First run was bone stock, JDEC ram. 5882 Multi and 623 Single. Temps were 90* and 71*. Ouch. That's not going to do.
Next I turned on 65w eco as well as XMP. 5346 and 623 points. Temps for both at 71*. Better, but I want to maintain performance.
Then tried above with x43 multiplier. 5627 and 551 with. Temps 69* and 51*. Definitely not wanting to lose single core performance so on to curve optimizer.
Tried stock with with -25 offset. 5924 and 630. Better than stock but temps were still 90* in multi. Going back to Eco...
This time with -20 offset and +200 MHZ. 5415 and 628. Temps both 73*. Best temp/performance combo so far, but need some more work...
 
