5800XT or 5700X3D

BACKSTORY: I am looking for an upgrade. I had a 4770k and 1080ti that was working fine for me.... until my 1080 ti didn't. I bought a B580 off of a friend for a good price (not scalped) and now I need a system with reBAR and enough horsepower for a B580. I just bought a $65 R5 1600 + mobo combo from a member of this forum, and I want to upgrade that CPU to run the B580. I am going to run the 1600 as a stopgap, since it has above 4G decoding, but no reBAR and a weak cpu for the B580. I am looking at the !$150 5800XT since it is $10 more than a 5700X, has higher boost clocks, and a stock cooler- something I am okay with paying the extra $10 for. On the other hand, I see 5700X3Ds (one from a forum member) listed at $175.



REAL QUESTION: For mixed use, gaming at 1440p, is the 5700XD really needed? Really, I hear the the X3D is a one trick pony for only a couple games, but also, that the B580 wants a fast CPU and that Ryzen 5000 is dated. Will a non-X3D zen 3 chip be enough for a B580? Thanks in advance for the answers, and listening to my ramblings!