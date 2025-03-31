  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
5800XT or 5700X3D

BACKSTORY: I am looking for an upgrade. I had a 4770k and 1080ti that was working fine for me.... until my 1080 ti didn't. I bought a B580 off of a friend for a good price (not scalped) and now I need a system with reBAR and enough horsepower for a B580. I just bought a $65 R5 1600 + mobo combo from a member of this forum, and I want to upgrade that CPU to run the B580. I am going to run the 1600 as a stopgap, since it has above 4G decoding, but no reBAR and a weak cpu for the B580. I am looking at the !$150 5800XT since it is $10 more than a 5700X, has higher boost clocks, and a stock cooler- something I am okay with paying the extra $10 for. On the other hand, I see 5700X3Ds (one from a forum member) listed at $175.

REAL QUESTION: For mixed use, gaming at 1440p, is the 5700XD really needed? Really, I hear the the X3D is a one trick pony for only a couple games, but also, that the B580 wants a fast CPU and that Ryzen 5000 is dated. Will a non-X3D zen 3 chip be enough for a B580? Thanks in advance for the answers, and listening to my ramblings!
 
My 5800X3D runs all my games way better than my old 3900X I replaced. The cache on the X3D helps most games, versus a little faster speed.
 
I hear the the X3D is a one trick pony for only a couple games, but also, that the B580 wants a fast CPU and that Ryzen 5000 is dated.
Actually the X3D chips seem to hold up over time very well. You still see the 5800X3D and even the 5700X3D pretty high up on the charts in lots of games. The 5800X/XT? Not so much.

The 5800XT would be a tiny bit faster than the 5700X3D in productivity applications due to the higher clockspeed of the 5800XT. Almost all games benefit enough from the 3D cache to offset the lower clockspeed of the 5700X3D, it's just a matter of some games benefiting a bit, while others benefit a lot. I think that the 5700X3D would be the easy choice.
 
But its so boring lol. There is no fun in owning an older X3D chip other than to run your games. It is slow in everything else, but it does sip power, and it is really easy to cool. I can run mine semi passive in my Torrent Compact. But I can do that with a 180w 5900X too.
 
I mean, I guess the x3d is faster in games, but also, do I really need it with a B580? This is assuming I'm not planning to upgrade the b580 any time soon, I'm planning to wait for a whole new system upgrade before then.
 
Based on the various "B580 driver overhead" articles: For native gaming at 1440p, you could even get away with a ryzen 5600 in most games (as in: no perceivable difference with even a 7800x3d). If you plan on upscaling, though, you may want to consider going for the extra cache.
 
The 5700x3d hovering over $250 is still overpriced in my opinion. At the price, you are better off getting a 7600 and starting from scratch with a ddr5 setup.

Right now, I am having alot of fun tuning my 5800xt.
 
