5800X3D Hashrates

I just picked one of these up at microcenter today for testing purposes. I have it running in my x470 gaming plus max motherboard using a beta BIOS and CL14 3200MHz memory with a stock wraith cooler. Preliminary testing at 85W PBO limit is:



randomx: 8.7khash/s (about the same as my other 5800X) (xmrig)

raptoreum: 2.75khash/s (xmrig)

Avian (AVN): 14.5khash/s (cpuminer-opt rplant fork) I've only had this running for a few minutes on 15 threads. Switched to rplant to see if that would improve things and it dropped to 11khash/s (probably due to variable difficulty).

Haven (XHV): I haven't been able to get it running but others report around 2000-2100khash/s.



Temps aren't great, 78C, but this is all I really had handy in terms of coolers and I wanted to keep it somewhat similar to the cooler I have on my regular 5800X for comparison purposes.



I want to try out Dero as well since apparently that can use up to 20MB l3 cache per core but I think this is enough for tonight.