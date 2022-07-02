5800x settings help

So I'm trying to get the best pbo limits and curve op for the 5800x. I noticed temps were high n fans always on full blast in gaming so I ran the cpu in eco mode 95w which I noticed the settings were 128 80 125 0 Mhz boost and this seems to have lowered temps sum. I later changed the pbo to 115 80 90 with Co of 10 all cores with max boost override of 200hz. Now I notice several cores boost to 5ghz temps not different from eco 95.. But one confusing thing is that in Ryzen master it shows my settings above of pbo but it doesn't show that I have a curve optimizer set??​ ​