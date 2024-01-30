5800x power draw and max temps

hossdaddy
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2007
- Messages
- 2,847
Hey all,
I am undervolting my 5800x on the system in my sig. Under full gaming load the power draw is 145w.
Is that normal?
Temp is 85c.
Also if there is anyone in the community that has a similar setup and would be willing to share their BIOS settings and results I would be eternally grateful
TIA
Last edited: