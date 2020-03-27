5700xt Liquid devil +Psus

I recently posted for items as I am doing a charity build. A few friends wanted similar computers built so I bought way to many components. Have some stuff for sale



5700xt Liquid Devil (liquid cooled bigger brother of the red devil) - used with distilled water . Retail box dye etc. $475 shipped.





EVGA 750 g3 (gold rated fully modular)- $70 shipped



EVGA 850 g3 - used- $80

I have invoices for both and 10 year warranty



Sold items

Ryzen 3600 sealed , ASUS Rog strix 450b-f (opened box but mobo bag is still sealed) 16Gb hyper fury ddr4 3200 ram SOLD



32Gb (16x2 ) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB Sold



16Gb (8x2) Corsair vengeance RGB ddr4 3000- Sold



Sound Blaster AE-X like new in box ( was used until I got my msi godlike mobo) - o