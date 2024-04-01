5700X3D won't post

byusinger84
Gawd
Upgrading a secondary system to a Ryzen 5700X3D. Currently has(had?) a 2700X in it. Motherboard is Asrock Fatal1ty X470 Gaming ITX. CPU is supported per their site as of bios 10.06 (I also tried 10.08). I'm able to post with the old CPU but not the new one. Reset the CMOS between each swap but the 5700X3D just goes in a boot loop (power up for 10 seconds, shut down, repeat) without posting. I've tried one stick of ram, I've also tried another known good stick of RAM, no success. Again the old CPU works just fine. I've never had a CPU go bad in the 30 years I've been building PCs, but maybe I got a dud? Any other thoughts as to what else I might try before I return to Amazon?