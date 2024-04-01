5700X3D won't post

Upgrading a secondary system to a Ryzen 5700X3D. Currently has(had?) a 2700X in it. Motherboard is Asrock Fatal1ty X470 Gaming ITX. CPU is supported per their site as of bios 10.06 (I also tried 10.08). I'm able to post with the old CPU but not the new one. Reset the CMOS between each swap but the 5700X3D just goes in a boot loop (power up for 10 seconds, shut down, repeat) without posting. I've tried one stick of ram, I've also tried another known good stick of RAM, no success. Again the old CPU works just fine. I've never had a CPU go bad in the 30 years I've been building PCs, but maybe I got a dud? Any other thoughts as to what else I might try before I return to Amazon?
 
Try it in the X570 and see if it posts. I know what a pain but at least you'll have your answer as to whether the cpu is faulty.
 
Yeah, this.

You already did everything correctly with making sure the BIOS was updated and testing 1 stick of RAM. Since it POSTs with the 2700X, RAM and same motherboard it's likely that the CPU is DOA. I really doubt Asrock messed up BIOS support, you could boot with the 2700X and check CPU-Z or whatever to verify the AGESA is actually on 1.2.0.B / 1.2.0.C which will fully support the CPU.
 
What is your CMOS reset method?
 
What is your CMOS reset method?
I moved the jumper.

Just an update for everyone. Turns out per ASRock support, I have a bad board. I also tried going from 3.40 all the way up to 10.08 one bios at a time with taking care to clear the cmos between each update. Didn't work either. Something isn't taking with the newer firmware. I moved over to another ASRock board (b450 instead of the x470 I was trying), updated its BIOS and it worked perfectly fine so clearly something wrong with that board.
 
