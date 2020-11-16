5600X, Aorus Extreme, 4,000 MHz RAM works with two but not one or four sticks

When I put one stick in it defaults to the 1333 MHz and ignores the XMP profile.

When I put two sticks in it runs at 2,000 megahertz using the XMP profile but it sets the Infinity fabric at 1800 and I don't know how to change that yet. I'd rather have the memory and the Infinity fabric match at 18 or 1900.

When I put all four sticks in it again ignores the XMP profile and runs the memory and fabric clock at 1333 megahertz.

Is there a good guide on the best way to manually configure the RAM settings for the four sticks to run at hopefully 1900 megahertz?
 
