550W Not Cutting It

R

rewted

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
1,585
So I reused a PSU from an older build which was: 7700K, 32 GB RAM, Z270G, 2080TI, 2x NVME's

That PSU was a Corsair 550W HX I believe.. the thing wholesale cuts off after a bit of gaming in the new rig, requires a flip of the switch to get it to reinit and turn on.

The build it's currently in is: AMD 5600X, MERC Speedster 6900XT, 32 GB RAM, 2x Sabrent NVME 1 TB, Asus TUF Gaming B550 PLUS

After a few hours the symptoms above occur. All the components are brand new and tested well except for the PSU, it's of the 2016/2017 era with *lots* of hours on it and I suppose it's time for a new one.

That said: I was looking at a Corsair AX850, a Seasonic Prime 850 or 1000 but all the reviews seem to indicate decline in some level of quality that seems important.

If any of you have a similar build or experience in this matter I'd appreciate input, the various calculators I've used say that 550 is appropriate but it seems not and I don't quite want to get into the range that the system in my signature is running as that would be super overkill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top