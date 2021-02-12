550W Not Cutting It

So I reused a PSU from an older build which was: 7700K, 32 GB RAM, Z270G, 2080TI, 2x NVME's



That PSU was a Corsair 550W HX I believe.. the thing wholesale cuts off after a bit of gaming in the new rig, requires a flip of the switch to get it to reinit and turn on.



The build it's currently in is: AMD 5600X, MERC Speedster 6900XT, 32 GB RAM, 2x Sabrent NVME 1 TB, Asus TUF Gaming B550 PLUS



After a few hours the symptoms above occur. All the components are brand new and tested well except for the PSU, it's of the 2016/2017 era with *lots* of hours on it and I suppose it's time for a new one.



That said: I was looking at a Corsair AX850, a Seasonic Prime 850 or 1000 but all the reviews seem to indicate decline in some level of quality that seems important.



If any of you have a similar build or experience in this matter I'd appreciate input, the various calculators I've used say that 550 is appropriate but it seems not and I don't quite want to get into the range that the system in my signature is running as that would be super overkill.