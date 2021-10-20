500TB+ storage

Hello, at my internship I'm supposed to look into and choose good possibilities for a big storage (70TB is already here and is not sufficient, so we're talking about 500TB and more). The options are generally there and I'm getting lost in them a little bit, but when it comes to a concrete choices, I can't really find plenty of options since it seems the products aren't generally wide-spread.



I've already asked through the internet and I'd like to get some second opinions from you guys here. Seems like cloud storage is absolutely out of question, since the prices are really high. Some doable solutions might be SAN, SDS. What do you think, any other ideas?



The situation is that physical space isn't a problem, usage of the storage would be probably <10 people, speed of reading/writing to a storage would be very handy but I don't think the budget will allow us to push on this front.



P.S: A little questions aside - what do you think of assembling NAS (e.g. Synology) of 192GB, is that generally a good idea? (12 times 16GB disks)



edit:

the storage would be used by application engineers using programs for 3D reconstructions in cryoem, meaning the initial input in one project usually is images from microscope (few hundreds of GB) and while working and processing data the project grows to a few TB. the whole project is stored afterwards, meaning it's not hard to fill 100TB in few weeks, months. the length of storage of each project differs. usually the project directory is set up on the external storage as well as the data, meaning that parts of data are read to memory on the local machine and processed.