5000X vs O11 XL Dynamic

Looking to go a bigger case than my current 500D SE RGB case, so I can go full custom water loop for the first time.



Aesthetically, I love my current 500D SE RGB, but it gets a bit warm in this case with AIO coolers, that's why I want to go full custom loop in another bigger case, plus just want to try the experience of building a custom loop weather or not it makes my temps better than my AIOs.



What do you guys think woul be better for me out of the 5000X and the O11 XL dynamic for cooling performance and looks. I kind of like the looks of the 5000X better, but am unsure if it is as functional in performance as the O11 XL dynamic is known to be.



But since the O11 XL has been out for a few years and the 5000X is relatively new, I was thinking maybe there is some major improvement or advancement in performance of the latter case over an older gen O11 XL case?



Anyone have experience with those cases and can comment?