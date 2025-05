Not bad pranks, but they're pretty tough to pull off if your coworkers don't leave their phones around and always screen lock their computers when they step out.One of the best computer pranks someone played on me was while I was in college. It wasn't even on April Fool's Day! I was working on a Unix X-terminal in a computer lab and was doing some homework along w/ some classmates who were in the lab. I stepped out for a few min. to hit the bathroom. I came back and everything appeared normal.About 5 min. after I returned, a picture of a naked man popped up. (Remember, there are other people in the computer lab, of course.) I turned red and quickly closed the window. I was thinking WTF. About 5 min. later, another naked man popped up. I looked around and I saw my friends busting out laughing. They confessed what they did (they ran xhost+ on my computer and then remotely displayed pictures to my terminal).Lesson learned: always screen lock when you step away from your computer if others are there.