Silverstone makes a few mediacenter style cases with ODD bays, although they aren't all easy to build in or designed well for airflow.Here are some of their desktop cases which have two+ slots and ODD bays, and here are some htpc cases from various manuf who also fit those criteria.Most of the desktop cases will be about double the height, unfortunately. The HTPC cases will be close to the same height, but maybe deeper, and definitely wider.