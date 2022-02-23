4x4 bifurcation motherboard

S

ScarAce1989

n00b
Joined
Feb 21, 2022
Messages
3
Hi,

I’m looking for a Mini-ITX motherboard supporting 4x4 (x4+x4+x4+x4) bifurcation because I want to use a Hyper card to add 4 extra NVMe SSD drives.

All I can find are motherboards supporting x8+2x4 which means (if I’m correct) I only can have 3 extra slots.

Thanks!
 
N

Neapolitan6th

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2016
Messages
1,173
ScarAce1989 said:
Hi,

I’m looking for a Mini-ITX motherboard supporting 4x4 (x4+x4+x4+x4) bifurcation because I want to use a Hyper card to add 4 extra NVMe SSD drives.

All I can find are motherboards supporting x8+2x4 which means (if I’m correct) I only can have 3 extra slots.

Thanks!
Click to expand...
I would reccomend asking in our bifurcation thread: link
Should find the help you need there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top