4x4 bifurcation motherboard

ScarAce1989
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2022
- Messages
- 3
Hi,
I’m looking for a Mini-ITX motherboard supporting 4x4 (x4+x4+x4+x4) bifurcation because I want to use a Hyper card to add 4 extra NVMe SSD drives.
All I can find are motherboards supporting x8+2x4 which means (if I’m correct) I only can have 3 extra slots.
Thanks!
