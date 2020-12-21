4TB, GPT, Diskpart et al

I'm having a heck of a time getting a new 4TB drive up, running and useable for data.



I tried to find software that would accomplish this seemingly simple task, but

it seems free software has limitations (Minitools) and I don't have $130 to throw

at this issue to get a Pro version.



So, I found instructions on how to use Diskpart. I fumbled my way through the commands

and eventually got the drive set to GPT / Primary but when I get to the format command

all I get is:



"DISKPART> select disk 0



Disk 0 is now the selected disk.



DISKPART> format fs=ntfs quick



There is no volume selected.

Please select a volume and try again.



DISKPART>"



I got the drive formatted via disk management & its recognized as 4TB (3725.01GB) Healthy (Basic Data Partition). There are diagonal lines across the partition, not sure what that indicates but shouldn't the drive be EFI ??) Minitools PM sees it as well.



But Windows does not see the drive. How do I get this across the finish line?



TIA