4kn practical benefits (when no drawbacks?)

I have an application where I can quick format a bunch of drives from 512e to 4kn and the target system would be happy with the latter. I suppose the major risk is (a) the time to do so and (b) the risk that I do something boneheaded and brick something, which I'm sure is totally possibleWhat I haven't been able to understand is the practical benefit to consider vs. the risk. I can't find anything conclusive that says 512b emulation creates a performance or other overhead at the drive level that can be measured. I suppose there is a potential logical / file-system level IOPS benefit but I also have struggled to find convincing data on this as well. Hoping someone has either pointers or practical experience; it's been a while since I dived deep into storage and most of my experience pre-dates widespread availability of 4kn drives.