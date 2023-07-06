​

I know 3440x1440 is not really 4k but I don't think the Dell Alienware aw3423dw or aw3423dwf is meant to be 4k exactly.So which is better for mainly movies, games, surfing the internet, watching youtube videos, and some office work ?Glad I realized this but worried games or some games will not support 3440x1440. Is this a big issue ?Though I know there is the SAMSUNG 32" Odyssey Neo S32BG85 which is 4k but if I get this instead, sense it is so much more by some in price, I will buy it from Best Buy sense I hear about it giving people so many problems. At least I can get a new one easily same day if need be or worst comes to worst return it completely if after 1 or 2 times it still does not work out.Just price match at Best Buy with Amazon price!