4k 120 Hz question REDUX - do we even need it? (3080 reviews in)

DarkSideA8
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 267
Help me understand framerates vs refresh rate, please.
I've just read a bunch of 3080 reviews and I'm seeing 4k frames at or around 60 fps. Some are getting as high as the 80s, and very few into the 100s.
SO - - before reading these articles I thought I would wait for a 32 " 4k 120hz monitor as the holy grail of pc gaming. But do I really need to if the games can't get to 120 fps?
