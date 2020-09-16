4k 120 Hz question REDUX - do we even need it? (3080 reviews in)

Help me understand framerates vs refresh rate, please.

I've just read a bunch of 3080 reviews and I'm seeing 4k frames at or around 60 fps. Some are getting as high as the 80s, and very few into the 100s.

SO - - before reading these articles I thought I would wait for a 32 " 4k 120hz monitor as the holy grail of pc gaming. But do I really need to if the games can't get to 120 fps?
 
At the very least, some headroom above what the game is outputting would be ideal. Especially if you're running G-Sync/Freesync.

Also, there's a fair chance a new display will carry over to your next system, which will almost certainly be able to produce a higher framerate.
 
I run 4K 120Hz. I used to have a 2080Ti and sold it, so I was able to drive it with decent FPS. The truth is that with Freesync, you don't need to lock your FPS to any one amount. being able to adjust your in-game settings to sit at 100FPS minimum and allow fluid spikes above is truly a wonderful experience.

And in my mind, for gaming you don't need 4K for any screen size below 32". I have the Asus ROG 43" and its quite an amazing experience to have such a massive screen with per-inch detail on par with a 21" 1080p screen. But if I were the type who wants to use a 24-27" screen, I would argue 4K was a waste of performance and best and worthless placebo at worst.
 
