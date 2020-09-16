4k 120 Hz question REDUX - do we even need it? (3080 reviews in)

I run 4K 120Hz. I used to have a 2080Ti and sold it, so I was able to drive it with decent FPS. The truth is that with Freesync, you don't need to lock your FPS to any one amount. being able to adjust your in-game settings to sit at 100FPS minimum and allow fluid spikes above is truly a wonderful experience.



And in my mind, for gaming you don't need 4K for any screen size below 32". I have the Asus ROG 43" and its quite an amazing experience to have such a massive screen with per-inch detail on par with a 21" 1080p screen. But if I were the type who wants to use a 24-27" screen, I would argue 4K was a waste of performance and best and worthless placebo at worst.