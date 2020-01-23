4790K @ 4K Bottleneck Issue?

I had 4790K since 2014, and it has been one of the most amazing processors sitting in my setup for nearly 6 years. It is paired with 1080 Ti at 3440x1440 resolution, and I am aware that in certain instances it may act as a bottleneck in games. I plan on getting a 4K display (LG 48” OLED) and Ampere Ti GPU as soon as its out. Assuming Ampere is out in June / July this may force me to use my 4790K with Ampere for 6+ months @4k resolution until Zen 3 (or Intel response) is out. Would rather wait to see what develops on CPU front than upgrading CPU now. So my question is, has anyone seen any stats on how big of a bottleneck 4790K is in 4k? Most CPU benchmarks are done at lower resolutions where CPU limitations are a much bigger issue.