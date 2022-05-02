43" with > 4K res?

Are there any practical options for 42" to 55" monitors with greater than 4K resolution?



I have a 43" 16:9 4K 60Hz Sony X720E right now. It's very good. I'm just dreaming about what my next monitor might be. I'd like something higher resolution, maybe a little bigger, and maybe a higher refresh rate.



The ultimate would be 59" 21:9 8K 120Hz. This would be about 3" taller and 17" wider than mine, and dpi would increase from 104 to 142 dpi.



The LG 34BK95U-W would be great, being 5K and 21:9 (sort of), if only it was bigger, like 49" instead of 34". Is there anything like that?



Thanks.