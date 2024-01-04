420 (nice) Radiator question

DWolvin
- Nov 13, 2002
- 3,440
Hey all
Just reaching out to those that are smarter than me (low bar, I promise). I'm looking for a 420 radiator, prefer thicker but not important. What is important is that I want a fillport on the opposite side from the normal I/O ports if at all possible. Although I just realized I could put a T connection on the outlet and lead that to a remote reservoir instead... Which puts Heatkiller back in the mix. Any other good rads I should look at?
