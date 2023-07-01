4090 power cable adapter question

So I picked up my 4090 FE last night. It comes with a 4x8pin pci-e adapter. In time I plan to rebuild the rest of my system and I'll probably get a new power supply then, but for now my 1,000W gold whatever will work I think.
Anyway, I dug out my box of modular cables. My PSU has 4x 8pin pci-e cables that each split into two 6+2 pci-e. Do I do 2x2 of the 6+2 pci-e into the 4090 adapter or 4 x 6+2 pci-e into the adapter?
Does it matter?
Anyway, I dug out my box of modular cables. My PSU has 4x 8pin pci-e cables that each split into two 6+2 pci-e. Do I do 2x2 of the 6+2 pci-e into the 4090 adapter or 4 x 6+2 pci-e into the adapter?
Does it matter?