4090 power cable adapter question

So I picked up my 4090 FE last night. It comes with a 4x8pin pci-e adapter. In time I plan to rebuild the rest of my system and I'll probably get a new power supply then, but for now my 1,000W gold whatever will work I think.

Anyway, I dug out my box of modular cables. My PSU has 4x 8pin pci-e cables that each split into two 6+2 pci-e. Do I do 2x2 of the 6+2 pci-e into the 4090 adapter or 4 x 6+2 pci-e into the adapter?

Does it matter?
 
From what I read each 2x6 Pci cable directly coming from the PSU is good for 150 watts so the minimum would be 3 x 2x6 for 450 watts. This is what i did since November without issue. I did not increase power over 450 with MSI afterburner or a bios swap.
 
