4090 folding CPU bottleneck

For folding or any DC. What CPU will start to bottleneck a 4090 for ppd? I know it's early after it's release but starting to wonder. Will a 8700k on a z370 running pci-e 3x lower ppd? Asking for a friend. LOL. It is something that should be looked into. I have 4 2080ti's that put out just above what a 4090 is putting out at 2.5x the wattage, So is it time to sell off and go for a single card for folding? What's everyone's thoughts on ppd in a older folding rig?