4090 folding CPU bottleneck

Ducrider748

Jul 25, 2011
For folding or any DC. What CPU will start to bottleneck a 4090 for ppd? I know it's early after it's release but starting to wonder. Will a 8700k on a z370 running pci-e 3x lower ppd? Asking for a friend. LOL. It is something that should be looked into. I have 4 2080ti's that put out just above what a 4090 is putting out at 2.5x the wattage, So is it time to sell off and go for a single card for folding? What's everyone's thoughts on ppd in a older folding rig?
 
pututu

Dec 27, 2015
On pcie bottleneck, it depends if one is running windows or linux for folding. Linux does not require the same pcie bandwidth as windows but less. I'm sure you know that already. There is a good chance that pcie 3x16 or maybe 3x8 for 4090 would be more than enough in linux (and you get higher PPD than windows). Just a guess on my part on the pcie requirement.

I usually get some useful folding information from foldingforum.org. There is discussion about 4090 PPD but lack the answer that you are seeking. Since most PC cases can barely fit one 4090 card, I would just set the 8700K BIOS to enable 1 or 2 cores and max out the clock rather than needing all the 6C/12T assuming the rig is dedicated for folding only. 8700K can run 4.7GHz all day with such BIOS setup.

madpistol has 4090, so if he can do some cpu and pcie bottleneck testing for us, that will be great ;)
 
