4070ti or 4080

The topic sounds simple…but isn’t.

I am getting rid of the 3080ti that I have..long story, it’s an anomaly and I am selling for more than I bought it for.

Right now I am tossing up between getting a 4070ti and a 4080

Where I live there is a 30% difference in price of the cards.

Thoughts:
  • I game at 4k60, but I like good graphic effects (read rtx, high settings)
  • I am not super sensitive to frame rates, 45-60fps is generally ok for what I play with gsync.
  • I am not super sensitive to details, especially during motion in games
  • I game approx 6 hours a week, this fluctuates a little, but the average is 6. I’m not a heavy gamer.
  • I very rarely will have a cuda/dl load, in which case either card will be ok.
  • I don’t upgrade often - had a 1080ti from 2017 to October last year
  • pc in sig can drive either card fine
  • I may upgrade my monitor to 120hz or above in the next 5 years, is it guaranteed, no
Money isn’t super tight, but I want to buy well and don’t want to spend unnecessary money .. what do people recommend?
 
