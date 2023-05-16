4070ti or 4080

I game at 4k60, but I like good graphic effects (read rtx, high settings)

I am not super sensitive to frame rates, 45-60fps is generally ok for what I play with gsync.

I am not super sensitive to details, especially during motion in games

I game approx 6 hours a week, this fluctuates a little, but the average is 6. I’m not a heavy gamer.

I very rarely will have a cuda/dl load, in which case either card will be ok.

I don’t upgrade often - had a 1080ti from 2017 to October last year

pc in sig can drive either card fine

I may upgrade my monitor to 120hz or above in the next 5 years, is it guaranteed, no

The topic sounds simple…but isn’t.I am getting rid of the 3080ti that I have..long story, it’s an anomaly and I am selling for more than I bought it for.Right now I am tossing up between getting a 4070ti and a 4080Where I live there is a 30% difference in price of the cards.Thoughts:Money isn’t super tight, but I want to buy well and don’t want to spend unnecessary money .. what do people recommend?