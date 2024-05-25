4060 Ti SSD to Z490-i

honegod
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2000
- Messages
- 8,328
my current computer has a 1050ti which does anything I want.
but i have a desire to add SATA plugs to the 4 on the Z490-i.
the SSD in the 4060 Ti SSD would allows me to use me 5 more SATA plugs.
but i looked at asus and the 4060 Ti SSD is only on the last couple types motherboards, NOT my older unit.
is it true that new video cards are useless in older motherboards ?
