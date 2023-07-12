4060 Ti 16GB due to launch next week (July 18th)

The source article describes Nvidia's partners as "hesitant" to participate in reviews for the board, as it will likely be pummeled in reviews as being an even worse value than its 8GB sibling. That's because although it has double the memory, it's still kneecapped by its 128-bit memory bus and x8 PCIe 4.0 interface instead of using 16 lanes.
Hardware Unboxed compares the situation to the silent launch of the RTX 3080 12GB, which occurred at the peak of the pandemic-related GPU shortage, and was seen as a mere cash grab at the time. No review samples were sent to press for that card either, and it never even had an official MSRP, as that didn't matter at the time.
https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/...egedly-wont-be-sending-16gb-rtx-4060-ti-cards
Word about Nvidia's alleged plans, or lack thereof, comes from the popular YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed, a huge player in the hardware review space. The site wrote on Twitter that there is no review plan for the 16GB RTX 4060 Ti, at all. The company isn't making Founders Edition cards as it did with the 8GB version, so it's left up to its partners, which include companies like Asus, MSI, etc. However, when Hardware Unboxed contacted those reps, not a single one said they were sending a card for review. None of them seemed even to know when they were getting cards.
Also, according to Videocardz, add-in board (AIB) partners have to submit the names of sites and reviewers to Nvidia for approval, an interesting ripple demonstrating Nvidia's level of control over its partners. Though Nvidia isn't officially involved in the review process, it controls when embargoes lift and, apparently, who is allowed to review its GPUs. This sounds like the same situation that caused EVGA to quit selling Nvidia GPUs last year.