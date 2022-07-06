400w silliness

My main machine,

a i3 7350k

Strix H270i

1050ti

4 spinners

And 3 120mm fans

Ran fine off a

400 watt Seasonic platinum fanless

For the last few years.



Until it locked up and did max headroom audio.



So a

I7 10700k

Strix Z490i

Arrive tomorrow.

The plan is to use everything else as it was.



The i7 will clearly use more power than the i3 did.

But I am thinking there is enough headroom in the seasonic to work fine.

NO OVERCLOCKING is planned.



Am I missing something obvious here ?



I like the notion of getting more efficiency from the PSU by running it higher in its power range, a factor in choosing 400w in the original build.