400w silliness

My main machine,
a i3 7350k
Strix H270i
1050ti
4 spinners
And 3 120mm fans
Ran fine off a
400 watt Seasonic platinum fanless
For the last few years.

Until it locked up and did max headroom audio.

So a
I7 10700k
Strix Z490i
Arrive tomorrow.
The plan is to use everything else as it was.

The i7 will clearly use more power than the i3 did.
But I am thinking there is enough headroom in the seasonic to work fine.
NO OVERCLOCKING is planned.

Am I missing something obvious here ?

I like the notion of getting more efficiency from the PSU by running it higher in its power range, a factor in choosing 400w in the original build.
 
10700k peak is 205w, 1050ti peak is 75w. that's already 280W out of 320W from the PSU (80% of 400W). dunno if the 1050ti has transients issues though
 
