400w silliness

honegod
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2000
- Messages
- 7,608
My main machine,
a i3 7350k
Strix H270i
1050ti
4 spinners
And 3 120mm fans
Ran fine off a
400 watt Seasonic platinum fanless
For the last few years.
Until it locked up and did max headroom audio.
So a
I7 10700k
Strix Z490i
Arrive tomorrow.
The plan is to use everything else as it was.
The i7 will clearly use more power than the i3 did.
But I am thinking there is enough headroom in the seasonic to work fine.
NO OVERCLOCKING is planned.
Am I missing something obvious here ?
I like the notion of getting more efficiency from the PSU by running it higher in its power range, a factor in choosing 400w in the original build.
