4 Samsung Syncmasters 205bw, 3 great, 1 Yellowish/Dark

I've owned 2 of these from the day they were on the shelf, they are my daily office monitors running off a pair of GTX 550 Ti's. 2 via DVI-D and 2 via HDMI. My two originals are very crisp, bright, and the "whites" and color vibrancy still like out of the box.



I recently added 2 more of the same exact models, one matches my two originals but the other is I want to describe it as "yellowish" or darker. I've defaulted all the monitors to their default values by pressing menu to get a menu and holding the enter key which restores to out of the box settings. The 3 match, the 1 doesn't. Both of the "new" monitors are running via the HDMI's (which I'm using a DVD-D to HDMI adapter to plug into the DVI-D of both new monitors).



I previously had two mismatched regular TVs as monitors via the HDMI and both even at odd resolutions where both vibrant and neither had the yellow tint/dark thing going on....which tells me the drivers and vid cards should be ok since it was just a monitor swap.



Visually there is nothing wrong with the yellowish monitor, it tracks ok, I really have nothing to bitch about.....just that it appears "darker" or more yellow and I'm not sure how to resolve it.



If they were different models I could see it.....but I have 4 identical monitors.



Any thoughts on what I should do to correct it? Never ran into this issue before and I'm scratching my head. Age could be thing, but there is nothing wrong that I can see.



I've tried driving the blue channel up a bit....but that makes it wonky and still not a "brilliant" white when I use something like microsoft word and span a single white sheet across 4 monitors.



Ugg....1st world problems.