4-5 year old gaming PC vs modern gaming laptop (comparing performance and power consumption)

I figured some may appreciate or find interesting the quick little test I did.

Laptop Specs:
i7 11800H
RTX 3060 115w variant
Time Spy Score 8196 (Graphics: 8035/CPU: 9252)
Power Consumption: ~200watts

4-5 year old gaming desktop:
R7 2700 (non-x)
Vega 56
Time Spy Score: 6721 (Graphics: 6569/CPU: 7740)
Power Consumption ~400 watts

After a bit of tweaking on the desktop system I managed 6817/6609/8300 (Score/Graphics/CPU) with a peak of 372 watts but average of about 360

Important note, power consumption figures from the desktop system are for the tower only and does not include the display.
 
