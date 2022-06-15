4-5 year old gaming PC vs modern gaming laptop (comparing performance and power consumption)

I figured some may appreciate or find interesting the quick little test I did.
Laptop Specs:
i7 11800H
RTX 3060 115w variant
Time Spy Score 8196 (Graphics: 8035/CPU: 9252)
Power Consumption: ~200watts
4-5 year old gaming desktop:
R7 2700 (non-x)
Vega 56
Time Spy Score: 6721 (Graphics: 6569/CPU: 7740)
Power Consumption ~400 watts
After a bit of tweaking on the desktop system I managed 6817/6609/8300 (Score/Graphics/CPU) with a peak of 372 watts but average of about 360
Important note, power consumption figures from the desktop system are for the tower only and does not include the display.
