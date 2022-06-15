4-5 year old gaming PC vs modern gaming laptop (comparing performance and power consumption)

I figured some may appreciate or find interesting the quick little test I did.



Laptop Specs:

i7 11800H

RTX 3060 115w variant

Time Spy Score 8196 (Graphics: 8035/CPU: 9252)

Power Consumption: ~200watts



4-5 year old gaming desktop:

R7 2700 (non-x)

Vega 56

Time Spy Score: 6721 (Graphics: 6569/CPU: 7740)

Power Consumption ~400 watts



After a bit of tweaking on the desktop system I managed 6817/6609/8300 (Score/Graphics/CPU) with a peak of 372 watts but average of about 360



Important note, power consumption figures from the desktop system are for the tower only and does not include the display.