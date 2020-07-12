3rd WC loop to bring down 85c temps

My sons Ryzen 3600 system was running at 85c under load and heavy gaming, this with a Hyper 212 and 2 fans exhausting at full speed. Granted his room is the hottest in our place with direct sunlight in 34c weather but still, I’ve been meaning to slap a block on his Ryzen rig.This is my 3rd WC custom loop so I’m still gettting the hang of things but it sure is an addiction.The only issue I had was where to mount the EK pump/res since he has a Fractal Define C Meshify and craming everything up front was tight. I used the honey comb holes on the bottom where the 120mm fan can go and was able to tighten it down there. Using an EK 360PE with 3 Vardar fans.Temps are now around 35-40 Idle, 68c under full load in Cinebench R20, but I’ll take it. Yesterday I played around with undervolting to 1.2Vcore, and the load temps in R20 stayed around 58c which seeeemed awesome untilMy score dropped to 3100 from 3500. I was using Hardware Monitor from CPUZ and the all core boost speeds stayed around 3850 so I’m not sure why the score dropped so much. When I set the voltage to Auto, at full load R20 I’m seeing Vcore as high as 1.4 but hovering around 1.28-1.3 with sustained all core boost clocks of 3900-4000mhz. The default Vcore assigned in Auto mode is 1.225, and the board it’s on is the Gigabyte X570 Pro Wifi.