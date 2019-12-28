3dfx The Legacy

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by erek, Oct 31, 2019.
gdonovan TheeRaccoon
So, no insight, and you can't buy the book.
What was the point of this thread, besides Internet Dick Waving?
At least with your other throwback threads, you offer some experience or insight; but this was pointless, unless you want to start a
"I invested in a Kick starter you can't buy in stores, and I'm bragging about it" thread?
And from what I recall, this barely made it's funding threshold, telling you just how over served the 3DFX Inside story demand has been. Would you care to offer something new this book brought to the table after reading it, or are you just going to post the first page and brag?
If you want to start a geek brag war, how about I break out my First Edition Commodore: A Company On The Edge. The story of the 6502, the VIC II, SID and the Amiga Original Chipset is far more gaming innovation than 3DFX ever brought to the table. The book is so long and informative it took them multiple printings to capture/expand it as an ebook.
https://www.amazon.com/Commodore-Co...87HTJNC/ref=mt_kindle?_encoding=UTF8&me=&qid=
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YYM8L16/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
https://www.amazon.com/Commodore-Fi.../ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Why would I care about another company just riding on the momentum of their predecessors? It's not like 3DFX was the first fully-featured Consumer 3D accelerator...it was just the fastest (for a short time), so it was easier to get ports made to GLIDE.
Gaming Glint would like to say hello from 1995
Consumer 3D companies didn't surpass their predecessors (and innovate) until the GeForce 3 came out, with a universally-progammable shader API. And 3dfx was long dead by then.
Why you acting like a dick though?
I had extensive conversations and provided numerous photos to Martin, very nice guy. Paper editions will be available and yes I already have a copy.
Gary
Because the OP is also acting like a dick. There's no link to buy the book, only the closed Kickstartter page.
I'm allowed to be judgemental over his piss-poor post, except I've gone above-and beyond, and done more than post pics.
If he wanted to contact gdonovan over PM , that's what PM is for. This was simply dick waving without insight.
LOL, take it easy. No harm was done by the post, and some people such as myself didn't even know it existed.
So I guess you missed This Front Page News Post:
https://hardforum.com/threads/a-look-at-3dfxs-cancelled-rampage-gpu.1973738/
This is old news for those paying attention, which is why I hold the OP to a better standard than just posting a link to a dead Kickstarter.
Rawwwwrrr.. fffffttttt ffffftttt.
Not everyone reads the front page News. I know I don't. If I miss it on the first page of New Posts, it's gone.
Edit: lol... So, you think this is a useless post because we didn't read a front page news article from last December? Neat.
The book sold under 400 copies, so it's not the end-all and be-all of "behind the scenes" books. The fact that erek adds nothing new in his OP tells you all you need to know about the contents.
If you're curious about buying one for yourself, these will be rarer than Engineering Samples for SIS Xabre, but that doesn't make it worth anything to the average [H] geek. I'm speaking from that side of the fence:
Why, you never miss a news thread? I haven't seen that one either.
And? What's the point of "oh I wish I had known about X" if you can't buy it anymore?
You missed the kickstarter, and there are less than 400 copies worldwide. Good luck finding one.
So yes, I'm holding erek to the fire for making this pointless post.
So are you angry because you can't get one, or because it is worthless? Why would you want a worthless book so badly?
There are lots of things I'll never be able to get, doesn't mean it hurts knowing about them.
I'm angry because OP posted an empty thread with zero content,, to brag about his purchase. I thought you knew this.
If you're going to mention your recent purchase, the least you can do is provide a review or insight into it. This thread is empty of actual content, and belongs more in the "Recent Purchases" thread in Genmay.
At least people who post to brag about their recently purchased video card do games testing, driver comparisons , or overclocking to make it interesting. There's nothing in this thread, by-comparison
Sorry, you can buy the book
http://www.3dfxlegacy.com/
About time your remembered you created an empty thread, erek
And I still want to hear your thoughts on the book, and whether it's well written. I wasn't going to take a chance on an unknown author going through a translation, but hey, you never know!
Based on the English in the hype video, I wouldn't be super optimistic on the translation being impeccable.
Hopefully, they cover the fact that 3DFX died due ot mismanagement and product stagnation.
At least the 3dfx driver source codes were "leaked" so things could be improved. Some fan made drivers for my Voodoo4 give a nice little performance boot over official releases. Dozer for one. Here is some content
Even with the improved drivers Voodoo4 cannot come close to my ASUS GF2 GTS in exact same system. Scores about 40-50% higher than above. 3dfx had already fallen far behind at that point.
In Spanish only. Neat.
scope this out:
Hmm, wonder how they got leaked
Eh, I don't think it was meant to. Had a Voodoo 5 5500? (dual chip) that was competing with the Geforce 2, that I wound up swapping for a Geforce 2 because it looked pretty terrible (for whatever reason). Had used Voodoo -> Voodoo 2 -> Voodoo 3 up to that point.
was it partially due to the 16-bit color that it looked terrible?
Good question. Just what I have read around the forums. Makes sense since most of the 3rd party drivers came out in a fairly short period in 2003/4.
Nope. Mentioned it because Voodoo4 and GF2 were released within a few weeks from each other in year 2000 at roughly same price point. I believe the voodoo5 5500 was actually released a couple months earlier and ended up performing similarly to the GF2. Going mostly from memory so please correct me if wrong.
Oh hey, erek.
My post was about defaultuser hating on the OP... but anyway. I like 3dfx stuff. I even still have the V5-5500 I bought new in the store.
(not mine)
Looks familiar. Don't remember the model, but brings back memories of the golden era of PC gaming. I think it was paired with a Matrox Millennium or G200.
But you're still being a dick.
Definitely going from memory on my part. In this case it's what I actually wound up buying, but hell if I remember what I actually paid. Also I was working at the store that I bought it from...
Oh, how fitting!
Almost 3 weeks ago my garage went up in smoke, and among of things I have no proof of purchase for or pictures is my small collection of 3DFX GPUs, including a Voodoo 5 5500 AGP and a Voodoo 5 5500 PCI in the original box.
What a lovely reminder!
Man this was an entertaining thread to read through LOL. I supported this book as well and got myself a copy. Pretty awesome to have if you love 3DFX/Quantum3D!! Hope you’re all enjoying your night!
Is the book ever going english like it should have in the first place?
Yes sir!
LOL defaultuser meltdown alert
I still have my old Voodoo 3 AGP card! I remember playing endless hours of Half Life on that thing until I ended up getting a GeForce 2. Memories...
3dfx lost because of delays.
VS100 which powered Voodoo4 and 5 was equivalent to Riva TNT2 but better in many ways: spotless Glide support, texture compression, far better 16bit rendering, SLI support
Problem is that VS100 was released too late.
If 3dfx released Voodoo4 as Voodoo3 and also created double chip solution at the same time or soon after then Nvidia and Ati and the rest of the pack would have run for their money.
Unfortunately this was not the case
A batch of packages are in route to those who have an order in.
