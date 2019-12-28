3dfx The Legacy

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by erek, Oct 31, 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Oct 31, 2019 #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,960
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Oct 31, 2019
    erek, Oct 31, 2019
    #1
  2. Oct 31, 2019 #2
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,785
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006
    So, no insight, and you can't buy the book.

    What was the point of this thread, besides Internet Dick Waving?

    At least with your other throwback threads, you offer some experience or insight; but this was pointless, unless you want to start a

    "I invested in a Kick starter you can't buy in stores, and I'm bragging about it" thread? :D

    And from what I recall, this barely made it's funding threshold, telling you just how over served the 3DFX Inside story demand has been. Would you care to offer something new this book brought to the table after reading it, or are you just going to post the first page and brag?

    If you want to start a geek brag war, how about I break out my First Edition Commodore: A Company On The Edge. The story of the 6502, the VIC II, SID and the Amiga Original Chipset is far more gaming innovation than 3DFX ever brought to the table. The book is so long and informative it took them multiple printings to capture/expand it as an ebook.

    https://www.amazon.com/Commodore-Co...87HTJNC/ref=mt_kindle?_encoding=UTF8&me=&qid=

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YYM8L16/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1

    https://www.amazon.com/Commodore-Fi.../ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

    Why would I care about another company just riding on the momentum of their predecessors? It's not like 3DFX was the first fully-featured Consumer 3D accelerator...it was just the fastest (for a short time), so it was easier to get ports made to GLIDE.

    Gaming Glint would like to say hello from 1995



    Consumer 3D companies didn't surpass their predecessors (and innovate) until the GeForce 3 came out, with a universally-progammable shader API. And 3dfx was long dead by then.
     
    Last edited: Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Oct 31, 2019
    defaultluser, Oct 31, 2019
    #2
    AceGoober, N4CR, Armenius and 1 other person like this.
  3. Nov 1, 2019 #3
    Verado

    Verado Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    237
    Joined:
    May 16, 2017
    Why you acting like a dick though?
     
    Verado, Nov 1, 2019
    Verado, Nov 1, 2019
    #3
    otg, TheeRaccoon, c3k and 6 others like this.
  4. Nov 1, 2019 #4
    gdonovan

    gdonovan [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,816
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2004
    I had extensive conversations and provided numerous photos to Martin, very nice guy. Paper editions will be available and yes I already have a copy.

    Gary
     
    gdonovan, Nov 1, 2019
    gdonovan, Nov 1, 2019
    #4
    Revdarian, TheeRaccoon, erek and 1 other person like this.
  5. Nov 1, 2019 #5
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,785
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006

    Because the OP is also acting like a dick. There's no link to buy the book, only the closed Kickstartter page.

    I'm allowed to be judgemental over his piss-poor post, except I've gone above-and beyond, and done more than post pics.

    If he wanted to contact gdonovan over PM , that's what PM is for. This was simply dick waving without insight.
     
    Last edited: Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    #5
    AceGoober and Armenius like this.
  6. Nov 1, 2019 #6
    GoldenTiger

    GoldenTiger [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    19,022
    Joined:
    Dec 2, 2004
    LOL, take it easy. No harm was done by the post, and some people such as myself didn't even know it existed.
     
    GoldenTiger, Nov 1, 2019
    GoldenTiger, Nov 1, 2019
    #6
    TheeRaccoon, auntjemima and kirbyrj like this.
  7. Nov 1, 2019 #7
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,785
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006

    So I guess you missed This Front Page News Post:

    https://hardforum.com/threads/a-look-at-3dfxs-cancelled-rampage-gpu.1973738/

    This is old news for those paying attention, which is why I hold the OP to a better standard than just posting a link to a dead Kickstarter.
     
    Last edited: Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    #7
    Armenius and Legendary Gamer like this.
  8. Nov 1, 2019 #8
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,157
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    Rawwwwrrr.. fffffttttt ffffftttt.
     
    cyclone3d, Nov 1, 2019
    cyclone3d, Nov 1, 2019
    #8
    AceGoober, fuzzylogik, Armenius and 4 others like this.
  9. Nov 1, 2019 #9
    auntjemima

    auntjemima [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,433
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2014
    Not everyone reads the front page News. I know I don't. If I miss it on the first page of New Posts, it's gone.

    Edit: lol... So, you think this is a useless post because we didn't read a front page news article from last December? Neat.
     
    auntjemima, Nov 1, 2019
    auntjemima, Nov 1, 2019
    #9
    otg and Verado like this.
  10. Nov 1, 2019 #10
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,785
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006
    The book sold under 400 copies, so it's not the end-all and be-all of "behind the scenes" books. The fact that erek adds nothing new in his OP tells you all you need to know about the contents.

    If you're curious about buying one for yourself, these will be rarer than Engineering Samples for SIS Xabre, but that doesn't make it worth anything to the average [H] geek. I'm speaking from that side of the fence:
     
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    #10
    AceGoober and Armenius like this.
  11. Nov 1, 2019 #11
    M76

    M76 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,879
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2012
    M76, Nov 1, 2019
    M76, Nov 1, 2019
    #11
    auntjemima likes this.
  12. Nov 1, 2019 #12
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,785
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006

    And? What's the point of "oh I wish I had known about X" if you can't buy it anymore?

    You missed the kickstarter, and there are less than 400 copies worldwide. Good luck finding one.

    So yes, I'm holding erek to the fire for making this pointless post.
     
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    #12
    AceGoober likes this.
  13. Nov 1, 2019 #13
    M76

    M76 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,879
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2012
    So are you angry because you can't get one, or because it is worthless? Why would you want a worthless book so badly?

    There are lots of things I'll never be able to get, doesn't mean it hurts knowing about them.
     
    M76, Nov 1, 2019
    M76, Nov 1, 2019
    #13
    auntjemima likes this.
  14. Nov 1, 2019 #14
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,785
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006

    I'm angry because OP posted an empty thread with zero content,, to brag about his purchase. I thought you knew this.

    If you're going to mention your recent purchase, the least you can do is provide a review or insight into it. This thread is empty of actual content, and belongs more in the "Recent Purchases" thread in Genmay.

    At least people who post to brag about their recently purchased video card do games testing, driver comparisons , or overclocking to make it interesting. There's nothing in this thread, by-comparison
     
    Last edited: Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    #14
    AceGoober and Armenius like this.
  15. Nov 1, 2019 #15
    Verado

    Verado Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    237
    Joined:
    May 16, 2017
    1dd11ab0ab4d97928faa9d81b4ef54fa.png.jpg
     
    Verado, Nov 1, 2019
    Verado, Nov 1, 2019
    #15
    AceGoober, TheeRaccoon, gdonovan and 2 others like this.
  16. Nov 1, 2019 #16
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,960
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005

    Sorry, you can buy the book

    http://www.3dfxlegacy.com/

    upload_2019-11-1_12-57-46.png
     
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    #16
    GoldenTiger, Susquehannock and auntjemima like this.
  17. Nov 1, 2019 #17
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,785
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2006
    About time your remembered you created an empty thread, erek :D

    And I still want to hear your thoughts on the book, and whether it's well written. I wasn't going to take a chance on an unknown author going through a translation, but hey, you never know!
     
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    defaultluser, Nov 1, 2019
    #17
    erek likes this.
  18. Nov 1, 2019 #18
    Centauri

    Centauri [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,916
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2003
    Based on the English in the hype video, I wouldn't be super optimistic on the translation being impeccable.
     
    Centauri, Nov 1, 2019
    Centauri, Nov 1, 2019
    #18
    AceGoober, auntjemima, Armenius and 1 other person like this.
  19. Nov 1, 2019 #19
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,237
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    Hopefully, they cover the fact that 3DFX died due ot mismanagement and product stagnation.
     
    Dan_D, Nov 1, 2019
    Dan_D, Nov 1, 2019
    #19
    AceGoober, Gorankar, IdiotInCharge and 3 others like this.
  20. Nov 1, 2019 #20
    Susquehannock

    Susquehannock 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,500
    Joined:
    Jul 26, 2005
    At least the 3dfx driver source codes were "leaked" so things could be improved. Some fan made drivers for my Voodoo4 give a nice little performance boot over official releases. Dozer for one. Here is some content

    dozer.1.07.2017 (2).JPG

    Even with the improved drivers Voodoo4 cannot come close to my ASUS GF2 GTS in exact same system. Scores about 40-50% higher than above. 3dfx had already fallen far behind at that point.
     
    Last edited: Nov 1, 2019
    Susquehannock, Nov 1, 2019
    Susquehannock, Nov 1, 2019
    #20
    AceGoober, erek and Armenius like this.
  21. Nov 1, 2019 #21
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    19,684
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2014
    Armenius, Nov 1, 2019
    Armenius, Nov 1, 2019
    #21
    auntjemima and erek like this.
  22. Nov 1, 2019 #22
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,157
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    disreputable_gentelmen.gif
     
    cyclone3d, Nov 1, 2019
    cyclone3d, Nov 1, 2019
    #22
    AceGoober likes this.
  23. Nov 1, 2019 #23
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,960
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    #23
  24. Nov 1, 2019 #24
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,960
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Hmm, wonder how they got leaked
     
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    #24
  25. Nov 1, 2019 #25
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,716
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Eh, I don't think it was meant to. Had a Voodoo 5 5500? (dual chip) that was competing with the Geforce 2, that I wound up swapping for a Geforce 2 because it looked pretty terrible (for whatever reason). Had used Voodoo -> Voodoo 2 -> Voodoo 3 up to that point.
     
    IdiotInCharge, Nov 1, 2019
    IdiotInCharge, Nov 1, 2019
    #25
  26. Nov 1, 2019 #26
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,960
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    was it partially due to the 16-bit color that it looked terrible?
     
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    #26
    auntjemima likes this.
  27. Nov 1, 2019 #27
    Susquehannock

    Susquehannock 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,500
    Joined:
    Jul 26, 2005
    Good question. Just what I have read around the forums. Makes sense since most of the 3rd party drivers came out in a fairly short period in 2003/4.
    Nope. Mentioned it because Voodoo4 and GF2 were released within a few weeks from each other in year 2000 at roughly same price point. I believe the voodoo5 5500 was actually released a couple months earlier and ended up performing similarly to the GF2. Going mostly from memory so please correct me if wrong.
     
    Last edited: Nov 1, 2019
    Susquehannock, Nov 1, 2019
    Susquehannock, Nov 1, 2019
    #27
  28. Nov 1, 2019 #28
    cyclone3d

    cyclone3d [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    13,157
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2004
    Oh hey, erek.

    My post was about defaultuser hating on the OP... but anyway. I like 3dfx stuff. I even still have the V5-5500 I bought new in the store.
     
    cyclone3d, Nov 1, 2019
    cyclone3d, Nov 1, 2019
    #28
    GoldenTiger and erek like this.
  29. Nov 1, 2019 #29
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,960
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    (not mine)

    61ra29VeuaW1TlOtj4FZ4CEPHT39FvvSRjMItpVvhER6WAfKG3zxpAaR9HVdPTXwYJVlIHMC&_nc_ht=scontent.fagc1-2.jpg
     
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    erek, Nov 1, 2019
    #29
    AceGoober, otg, N4CR and 3 others like this.
  30. Nov 1, 2019 #30
    dark_reign

    dark_reign 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,288
    Joined:
    Nov 15, 2005
    Looks familiar. Don't remember the model, but brings back memories of the golden era of PC gaming. I think it was paired with a Matrox Millennium or G200.
     
    dark_reign, Nov 1, 2019
    dark_reign, Nov 1, 2019
    #30
  31. Nov 1, 2019 #31
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,502
    Joined:
    Nov 22, 2008
    But you're still being a dick.
     
    thesmokingman, Nov 1, 2019
    thesmokingman, Nov 1, 2019
    #31
    vegeta535, TheeRaccoon, DooKey and 2 others like this.
  32. Nov 2, 2019 #32
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,716
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Definitely going from memory on my part. In this case it's what I actually wound up buying, but hell if I remember what I actually paid. Also I was working at the store that I bought it from...
     
    IdiotInCharge, Nov 2, 2019
    IdiotInCharge, Nov 2, 2019
    #32
  33. Nov 2, 2019 #33
    aShrubbery!

    aShrubbery! Gawd

    Messages:
    1,023
    Joined:
    Jul 28, 2007
    Oh, how fitting!
    Almost 3 weeks ago my garage went up in smoke, and among of things I have no proof of purchase for or pictures is my small collection of 3DFX GPUs, including a Voodoo 5 5500 AGP and a Voodoo 5 5500 PCI in the original box.
    What a lovely reminder!
     
    aShrubbery!, Nov 2, 2019
    aShrubbery!, Nov 2, 2019
    #33
    AceGoober likes this.
  34. Nov 3, 2019 #34
    TheeRaccoon

    TheeRaccoon n00b

    Messages:
    45
    Joined:
    Dec 3, 2017
    Man this was an entertaining thread to read through LOL. I supported this book as well and got myself a copy. Pretty awesome to have if you love 3DFX/Quantum3D!! Hope you’re all enjoying your night! :)
     
    TheeRaccoon, Nov 3, 2019
    TheeRaccoon, Nov 3, 2019
    #34
    AceGoober, auntjemima and GoldenTiger like this.
  35. Nov 3, 2019 #35
    Epyon

    Epyon Gawd

    Messages:
    854
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2001
    Is the book ever going english like it should have in the first place?
     
    Epyon, Nov 3, 2019
    Epyon, Nov 3, 2019
    #35
  36. Nov 3, 2019 #36
    TheeRaccoon

    TheeRaccoon n00b

    Messages:
    45
    Joined:
    Dec 3, 2017
    Yes sir!
     
    TheeRaccoon, Nov 3, 2019
    TheeRaccoon, Nov 3, 2019
    #36
  37. Nov 5, 2019 #37
    Bigjohns97

    Bigjohns97 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,226
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2000
    LOL defaultuser meltdown alert
     
    Bigjohns97, Nov 5, 2019
    Bigjohns97, Nov 5, 2019
    #37
    AceGoober and auntjemima like this.
  38. Nov 5, 2019 #38
    III_Slyflyer_III

    III_Slyflyer_III n00b

    Messages:
    43
    Joined:
    Sep 17, 2019
    I still have my old Voodoo 3 AGP card! I remember playing endless hours of Half Life on that thing until I ended up getting a GeForce 2. Memories... :)
     
    III_Slyflyer_III, Nov 5, 2019
    III_Slyflyer_III, Nov 5, 2019
    #38
  39. Nov 7, 2019 #39
    XoR_

    XoR_ Gawd

    Messages:
    827
    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2016
    3dfx lost because of delays.
    VS100 which powered Voodoo4 and 5 was equivalent to Riva TNT2 but better in many ways: spotless Glide support, texture compression, far better 16bit rendering, SLI support
    Problem is that VS100 was released too late.
    If 3dfx released Voodoo4 as Voodoo3 and also created double chip solution at the same time or soon after then Nvidia and Ati and the rest of the pack would have run for their money.

    Unfortunately this was not the case :(
     
    XoR_, Nov 7, 2019
    XoR_, Nov 7, 2019
    #39
  40. Dec 28, 2019 at 1:50 PM #40
    gdonovan

    gdonovan [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,816
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2004
    A batch of packages are in route to those who have an order in.

    20191227_180124_resized_1.jpg
    20191227_180111_resized_1.jpg
     
    gdonovan, Dec 28, 2019 at 1:50 PM
    gdonovan, Dec 28, 2019 at 1:50 PM
    #40
    erek and GoldenTiger like this.
Page 1 of 2