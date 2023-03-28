3D Print Noob, Old Printer

Hey gang, I've been taking in as much information as I can but I could use some help! If there are any crash course guides I'd greatly appreciate the information too.I recently got a Lotmaxx SC-10, here is a youtube review on it:I am finding it difficult to find information on it, and lotmaxx has moved onto v2 or v3 sharks with little info on the SC-10 original.I believe my issue is the hot head going bad, but I'm no pro. When I got the unit "it didn't work", I saw they were PETG and Wood/PLA so I assumed it was just clogged up. I've replaced nozzles, removed a giant log of junk after I removed the pneumatic nipple and bowden tube, and made sure the inside was clear before trying white PLA. I can get PLA flowing to a point, but then it stops randomly when I walk away in test printing. I feel like it clogged up again mid-print but I don't know? I've read that the bowden tube needs to be seated right up against the nozzle, so I'll try that again in case I was gapped. I think the bowden tube is OK, as the filament seems to move freely.I've attached a picture of my test print, which is supposed to be some cartoon dog and the gcode file looks fine. It is actually two test prints, shifted about an inch apart, in the pic the bottom left was the "completed print", the top right was after a couple hours.Bed is at 50ºC by default, and the nozzle is at 200ºC by default, 1.75mm PLA white filament.