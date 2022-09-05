3D Print Deals

N

NightReaver

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
1,273
Hey there, figured I'd occasionally share a nice deal.

To start with here's some insanely cheap brass V6 nozzles from AliExpress.


https://a.aliexpress.com/_mL1TOLe

5 nozzles for 10 cents is already amazing, but you can sweeten it a bit further with the "10% off 5+ qty" discount. 25 nozzles for $0.45. Make multiple orders if more are needed.
 
