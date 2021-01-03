3950X to 5950X

I'd like to hear from people who have upgraded from a 3950X to a 5950X. It's obviously not worth the upgrade at scalper prices, but do you feel it's a worthwhile upgrade at retail pricing (assuming you can sell your 3950X for ~$500--leaving a net cost of ~$300 for the 5950X)? I'm not a big gamer, and my GTX 1080 Ti would definitely hold the 5950X back in gaming. But, I do a lot of video transcoding and engineering analysis (finite element)... so, I'm wondering about the benefits there.



Any regrets from those that upgraded? I mean, did you feel you didn't get the performance bump you hoped for?