3930k 50 Windows 10 Optional Updates

I was having sound and USB issues I took a look a the Windows 10 optional updates. I know they are not always good suggestions but there are about 50 and many look like the same and they all say something about "Processor E5 Product Family" DDRIO, DMI2, QPI Link Reut 1 and so on.



Do I need all these is there a simple download from Intel for the X79 and 3930k CPU?



__________________________________



Found this and am trying it:

Intel® Driver & Support Assistant (Intel® DSA)



______________________________________



Thanks Intel:



No supported driver or software updates are available for your system.