mikeo said: Anyone still rocking a OC'd 3930k with a new rtx series? I was thinking of pairing a ryzen or threadripper with the 2080 ti, but single core performance at 4.6 to 4.8 still seems better on the 3930k and no games that I play are using all 6 cores yet. 4k gaming always seems to be limited by the video card anyway. Also, bios mod allowed for booting off a pcie m2, and ddr3 is cheap so upgraded to 64gb. Maybe 7nm or 14++++++++ will make it worthwhile next year?

While you are primarily GPU bound, CPU is very important in higher resolution gaming. I tested Destiny 2 for my Ryzen 9 3900X review and of course, I couldn't make it work on the Ryzen 3000 series so I dropped that content. However, I did the tests on my Threadripper 2920X and the 9900K. Here is the data from those two:-----------------------------------------IntelIntel Core i9 9900K @ StockMin Max Avg54.2 121.7 74.8Intel Core i9 9900K @ 5.0GHz (All core)Min Max Avg56.7 129.7 81.7-----------------------------------------AMDAMD Ryzen Threadripper 2 2920X @ PBOMin Max Avg36.4 113.1 79.4AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2 2920X @ 4.3GHz Manual (All core)Min Max Avg26.3 138.8 79.9As you can see, the Core i9 9900K had higher minimum frame rates and a higher average. The Threadripper actually pulled a higher maximum frame rate, This was at 4K, maximum settings, V-Sync off, etc. Granted, the minimums you see on the Threadripper system weren't something you would necessarily feel in the game or even see that much. Those dips are very rare and occurred for something like 3 frames. On that same display with V-Sync on, the Intel never dropped below 60FPS no matter what your doing. The Threadripper system actually drops into the upper mid-40's quite often when things get crazy. So your CPU does matter. Threadripper is literally the worse case for AMD due to its CCX layout and the number of CCX complexes. A Ryzen 7 2700X out performs the Threadripper 2920X at every turn in gaming, but their performance isn't massively far apart either. In most of my tests, those two weren't all that different.Ryzen 3000 closes the gap quite a bit, but don't kid yourself, Intel is still king at gaming. Whether or not the hit you take is acceptable to you is a personal choice. Usually its small, but there are some cases where the hit is still over 10%. If your at 4K @ 60Hz, that's noticeable. If your at 144Hz and your actual FPS is greater than that, you won't ever see it. Especially if you are using some form of variable refresh rate technology.