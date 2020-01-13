3900x How do I overclock the cache?

Currently I am running at 4400mhz all cores @ 83C max temp. I have cas 16/3400mhz Patriot Viper overclocked to 17-19-19-19-36 at 3733mhz.(The articled sweet spot for memory if you have better timings) so I'll take it. Got a watercooled 2080ti black edition running 2115 mhz core and 8000 memory. All that being said, I used to run an overclocked 6850k that could do 4.5ghz and 3.8ghz cache overclock. What about AMD? Do people not overclock the cache? I was wondering how as there really isnt any way to do it in ryzen master or the bios? Is cache overclocking not possible? If anybody knows its you guys so if anyone has any info I'd appreciate it because my google searching is coming up dead. Thanks!