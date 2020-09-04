3800xt from 3700x causing random reboots

logitechbro

I just upgraded to a 3800xt and noctua NH u12a from a 3700x and wraith prism. I've been getting random shutdowns with restarts even in the bios. Before upgrading, the system had been stable for the past year.
I've updated chipset drivers, reseated the cooler, reset bios defaults except for docp, and even tried disconnecting the hardware power and reset buttons.
I'm about to buy a new power supply (I'm using a seasonic x750 which has been solid) but am wondering if anyone has any ideas.
Thanks

My components are
Antec Solo II
Asus ROG Strix X570-F
3800XT
Ballistix Elite 32GB Kit (8GBx4) DDR4 3600
Asus 2080 super
XPG GAMMIX 1TB S11 Pro
Seasonic X750 Gold
 
Thanks for the quick reply. On hwinfo I've seen peaks in the 70s.
I've also recently added and upgraded all three case fans to a12x25s which were doing well with the 3700x.
 
pitingres

pitingres

Is it stable without DOCP (xmp) enabled? your new CPU might have a marginal memory controller. Does memtest86 or other memory tester show anything?
 
