3800xt from 3700x causing random reboots

I just upgraded to a 3800xt and noctua NH u12a from a 3700x and wraith prism. I've been getting random shutdowns with restarts even in the bios. Before upgrading, the system had been stable for the past year.I've updated chipset drivers, reseated the cooler, reset bios defaults except for docp, and even tried disconnecting the hardware power and reset buttons.I'm about to buy a new power supply (I'm using a seasonic x750 which has been solid) but am wondering if anyone has any ideas.ThanksMy components are