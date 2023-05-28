3700X ESXI Purple Screening

Hello all.



This CPU is already out of warranty. It's a launch day 3700X which has had no issues ever since.



However, I've started recently repurposing it into an ESXI homelab build and it has consistently purple screened on several different motherboards (All asus branded, B450, X470, B550, X570), with several different memory configurations and on several different versions of ESXI.



On Windows 10, where I have used it as my main for about 2-3 years, it has been nothing but solid.



I have a 2700X which has been solid with ESXI, and same with a 5600G that is now in the box.



Was there any weird bug with these launch 3000 series chips that may cause this?



Not really looking for a solution now, just curious.



Thank you!