3700x 4.3GHz Voltages

Ran a few tests on a new build I'm working on for a friend and I managed to push my 3700x to 4.3GHz all core @ 1.238v (1.3v bios w/ vdroop). I haven't seen much binning info on the silicon quality of 3700x's and I want to know if this is normal or if my voltage is particularly low.Don't mind the toasty temps this is an ITX build with a Scythe Big Shuriken 3 in a high 26-27c ambient temp room