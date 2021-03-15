360 AIO & Lian Li O11 Dynamic Fan Setup

Looking for some opinions here. All of the research I've done, and sample builds I've looked at, is giving me conflicting information so I was hoping to throw it out there and get some opinions.360 AIO, Blower style GPU (GPU is not vertical), & Lian Li O11 Dynamic with typical 9 fan setup.The 3 fans on the bottom are set to intake.Radiator will be mounted up top.So that leaves 2 options:1) 3 radiator fans set to exhaust & 3 side fans set to intake. The idea here is that the intake airflow from the 3 side fans hits the glass case side cover and bends to flow back into and through the GPU and across the mobo. Air from the bottom is brought up and most will be blocked by the GPU, some will get eaten by the GPU, some will make its way upwards. Air makes its way through the radiator and exhausts out the top. Seems good for the GPU but concern here might be the radiator being bathed in warm air.2) 3 radiator fans set to intake & 3 side fans set to exhaust. The idea here is that the cold air from outside the case runs thorugh the radiator first and doesn't heat completely at the radiator so its still relatively cool coming into the case and making its way down across the motherboard to be pulled towards the front across the mobo and exhausted out the side. As in #1 above, air from the bottom is brought up but most would be blocked by the GPU, and some will get eaten by the GPU. Seems better for the CPU with the coolest air from outside exchanging at the radiator first but maybe the GPU becomes starved.It seems that most of the stuff I've read and the YouTube videos from the popular tech channels lean towards option 1. It seems almost every sample build I look at is set up like #1. One particular testing video I watched by Hardware Canucks definitely points to Option #1 being the ticket (Video linked below). However, here and there I see someone set up as #2 and they swear their temps are better. I've linked one of these that went for Option #2 from PCPartPicker that is a very similar build to mine. The comments on his build seem to indicate he tested both ways and his temps were better. Although, he is running a vertical GPU and I am not.What is the best way to go? Option 1 or 2?