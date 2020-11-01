32GB of DDR4 3200 CL16 for $100 - snag it?

I know a guy that has a set of this RAM, unopened, and will sell it to me for $100:My current PC is a 3600X with 16GB of G Skill 3600 CL16. I'm looking forward to getting MS Flight Sim 2020 soon, once my HP Reverb G2 arrives. I've read where Flight Sim does better with 32GB in respect to less stuttering (0.1% and 1% lows) compared to 16GB. I'm also contemplating upgrading to a 5600X or 5800X in the near future, since Flight Sim is so CPU dependent and the ~20% speed increase will be welcome. A 6800X is also on my radar.I'm kind of a memory newb, and just bought 3600 CL16 for my 3600X build since I saw that was recommended a lot. Will this set of 3200 CL16 bottleneck an upcoming 5600X or 5800X build? Will I be able to overclock it to higher speeds to get a 1:1 ratio (1800 mhz) infinity fabric?I appreciate any input!