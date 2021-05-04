32" G7 to a 27" IPS or?

Currently rocking a 32" Odyssey G7. Very fast and responsive monitor, I really love it. I mostly play PUBG, but when I enable VRR, it feels less responsive input wise and I experience tons of overshoot when looting inside buildings. So I disable VRR, and it feels great to use.



However, I feel 32" maybe a tad large for 1440p and contemplating to move to a 27" gaming screen. I have been eyeing the Gigabyte FI27Q-X, or the AW2721D, both of which rock a 240Hz IPS panels.



Purely for a competative gaming point, would people reccommend to move to a 27" screen? Does anyone have experience with the FI27Q-X compared to the Odyssey G7? Would it be a downgrade, the FI27Q-X looks to be extremly fast aswell as the G7 from reviewers. I don't want to comprise speed, because the G7 does indeed feel extremely responsive for past pace action, but feel i may have better experience from the higher ppi of a 27" screen. Not sure on this one though.



Thoughts anyone?