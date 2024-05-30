32 core Ryzen for Zen 6?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
There was a time when people said that about 4 cores.16 cores is more than enough for mainstream parts. Not to mention there would have to be a change to core counts per CCD as that's still only 8 unless you're talking Zen4c and 5c cores.
It is a fine line between desktop users vs power users. They do not want to nutter their Threadripper / EPYC line for workstations by adding too many cores. Sure they can add cores and keep other features like PCIe lanes low, but again, why cross their product lines and potentially lose out.
Then 8-cores became available and suddenly tons of applications now can use that power.
Applications are designed around what's available.
However, I would be very pissed if AMD came out with 32-core Ryzen AM5 parts, but didn't adjust the SKUs so we would get
Ryzen 5 9600 6/12
Ryzen 7 9700 8/16
Ryzen 7 9800 8/16
Ryzen 9 9900 12/24
Ryzen 9 9950 16/32
Ryzen 9 9990 24/48
Ryzen 9 9995 32/64
After all, wouldn't want to de-value your silicon!
Zen5 is surely going to still be 8+8 max. Ryzen 9000 will be announced this coming Monday there has been zero chatter in the rumor mill about anything other 6/8/12/16 configs- if there was going to be a big change in the core configs we would have heard something.

There is a remote but nonzero possibility that there could be a Zen5 refresh in 2025 with an 8+16 chip with the 16core CCD being Zen5c (speculation on my part here, not backed up by extant rumors) but I wouldn't hold your breath.
There is a remote but nonzero possibility that there could be a Zen5 refresh in 2025 with an 8+16 chip with the 16core CCD being Zen5c (speculation on my part here, not backed up by extant rumors) but I wouldn't hold your breath.
More than concern over PCIe lanes, wouldn't memory bandwidth really start to become an issue with only dual channel memory for 32 cores?
One Zen 5 VCache CCD and one 5c CCD would seem to bring the best of both worlds. Great gaming and also great productivity. Something I would invest in.
Only if the software plays ball. Scheduling big/little is still a black art.