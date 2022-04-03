31.5"+ UHD - not playing games

At the moment I am using laptop (Aero 17 4k, great display) + LG 27uk650w for my work which takes ~10h daily being in front of screen. Before LG I had Acer XB321HK which had really great picture/color quality but it was too heavy to travel around with it so I've been using LG last ~3 years. I will soon stop traveling so would like to buy some 31.5"+ again. I don't play games but I would like good quality screen (so mainly interested in picture/color quality.. response time is relevant to me only if it affects scrolling through documents/pages etc). LG 27uk650w that I have now can't compare to XB321HK in terms of picture/color quality although reviews are mostly in favor of LG (but I guess still in the end, 500usd monitor, can't compare to 1000).



My number one pick was Asus PG32UQ but I've just realized that I can't get it in my country (there is one option to order but without returns.. I don't want to risk bad pixels). These are the options that I have at the moment:



Benq PD3220U - 1294€

LG 32UL950w - 1193€

Dell U3219Q - 1036€

Asus ProArt PA329C - 964€

Asus ProArt PA329CV - 776€

Benq PD3280U - 692€



Do you think any of these are worth it or should I wait for PG32UQ to become available?



Thnx!