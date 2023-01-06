3090 black screen

applegrcoug
This is new as of last week...
Any sort of moderate load on my 3090 and it just turns the screen off and makes me need a system reboot. Last night minecraft forced a reboot. I also know it kicks me from the game as my son told me I had left.
What would cause this behavior???
