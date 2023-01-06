3090 black screen

A

applegrcoug

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2021
Messages
312
This is new as of last week...

Any sort of moderate load on my 3090 and it just turns the screen off and makes me need a system reboot. Last night minecraft forced a reboot. I also know it kicks me from the game as my son told me I had left.

What would cause this behavior???
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
3,741
applegrcoug said:
This is new as of last week...

Any sort of moderate load on my 3090 and it just turns the screen off and makes me need a system reboot. Last night minecraft forced a reboot. I also know it kicks me from the game as my son told me I had left.

What would cause this behavior???
Could be card is dying or perhaps a PSU issue. Try using AB to lower the power % to 70-80 and see if it still does it.
 
